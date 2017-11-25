FM Nalbandian to participate in La Francophonie's ministerial conference

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian will participate in the 34th Conference of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the International Organization of La Francophonie on November 25-26 in Paris. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, during the Paris conference Armenia will assume the presidency of the Council of Ministers of La Francophonie.

During the Conference of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the International Organization of La Francophonie the timetable of the sessions of the statutory bodies of the organization and its summit, the symbol and slogan of the summit will be clarified.