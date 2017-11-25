European Stocks - 24-11-17

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 November

MOSCOW, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 24 November:

“Armenpress” reports the value of German DAX is up by 0.39% to 13059.84 points, French CAC 40 is up by 0.20% to 5390.46 points, British FTSE is down by 0.10% to 7409.64 points, Russian MICEX is up by 0.59% to 2161.17 points, and RTSI is up by 0.28% to 1162.30 points.



