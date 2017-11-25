LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-11-17
LONDON, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 November:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum is up by 0.78% to $2120.00, copper price is up by 1.04% to $7000.00, lead price is up by 1.72% to $2487.00, nickel price is up by 3.50% to $12120.00, tin price is up by 0.72% to $19540.00, zinc price is up by 0.50% to $3247.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price is up by 1.61% to $63000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
