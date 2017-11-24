Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for trucks

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The roads in Armenia are passable on November 24, by 21:00.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia, black ice is formed on Aparan-Spitak, Sisian-Gorayk, Saravan-"Zanger", Noyemberyan-Jujevan-Voskepar roadways.

According to the information received from the Department of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles, except trucks.