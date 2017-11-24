Nalbandian, Mogherini sign document envisaging expansion of Trans-European Transport Network to Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian who is in Brussels as part of President Sargsyan delegation, and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini signed on November 24 a Protocol of mutual understanding of a high level envisaging expansion of Trans-European Transport Network to Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the document is aimed at raising efficiency of transport communications between the EU and the Eastern Partnership participant countries, joint outlining of infrastructural priorities, and the development of transport networks.