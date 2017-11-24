EU and Armenia should take practical steps to bring the new agreement into life – Mogherini

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the EU supports the peaceful settlement of regional conflicts, including Nagorno Karabakh conflict, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said following the signing of the agreement. “We will support the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs aimed at a peaceful settlement of the conflict”, ARMENPRESS reports Mogherini saying.

She emphasized that this is the first time the EU signs such an agreement with a member state of the Eurasian Economic Union. Mogherini added that now it’s important that the EU and Armenia take joint measures to bring the agreement into life. According to her, regular monitoring of the works aimed at the implementation of the agreement will be conducted.

Federica Mogherini stressed that the agreement assumes close cooperation in the spheres of transport, energy, people’s mobility, business, investments and trade.