Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed in the presence of President Serzh Sargsyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. A little while ago, in Brussels in the presence of President Serzh Sargsyan and President of the EU Council Donald Tusk, the Republic of Armenia and European Union concluded Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office.

The Document has been signed within the framework of the Eastern Partnership Summit by the foreign minister of Armenia Eduard Nalbandyan and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Frederica Mogherini.