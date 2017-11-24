Donald Tusk assesses agreement with Armenia ambitious

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. President of the European Council Donald Tusk assesses the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with Armenia as ambitious, Tusk announced during a press conference summing up the results of the Eastern Partnership summit. “We will sign an ambitious agreement with Armenia. We coordinated the perspectives for moving forward in economic and political directions with the EaP participant countries for the future, until 2020, during the Eastern Partnership summit”, ARMENPRESS reports Tusk saying. He added that the EU is Armenia’s second largest trade partner for both imports and exports.