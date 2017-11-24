Signing agreement with EU will be beneficial for Armenia – Frank Engel

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The agreement between Armenia and the EU is proof that Armenia holds on to its European orientation, Luxembourgish MEP Frank Engel told ARMENPRESS.

“Even if for some sectors of the Armenian economy, the fact that the country can export its products to Customs Union countries may have beneficial effects, the Armenian economy is fundamentally a service economy and can only develop as such. On top of the economic dimension, we reinforce political dialogue and partnership, cultural and educational ties, and ultimately personal freedoms - once this agreement is signed and ratified, we should be able to move on to visa liberalisation. All in all, a good day for Armenia and for the EU - we belong together, and we look forward together”, he said.

In a few hours the signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement will be signed in Brussels in the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership summit.