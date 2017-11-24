Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 November

Asian Stocks - 24-11-17


TOKYO, 24 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 24 November:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.12% to 22550.85 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.20% to 1780.56 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.06% to 3353.82 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.53% to 29866.32 points.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration