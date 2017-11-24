ICRC Armenia Office ready to act as independent mediator on transferring the body of Azerbaijani soldier

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) Armenia Office is ready to act as an independent mediator and organize the transfer of the body of soldier to the Azerbaijani side, Zara Amatuni, communications officer of the ICRC Armenia Office, told Armenpress.

“We are ready to act as an independent mediator and organize the transfer of the body of Azerbaijani soldier from the moment when we reach an agreement with each of the authorities of Armenia and Azerbaijan”, she said.

In response to the question, according to which “the Armenian side expressed readiness to transfer the body to the Azerbaijani side through the ICRC, and now in fact we are waiting for the consent with the other side, Zara Amatuni said: “When we say a consent, we don’t mean the statements. Here there are some issues which need to be settled so that we will be able to act as a neutral mediator. The consent is on the one hand a request to the side you apply, and on the other hand, when all issues are already agreed upon. It is a process which can be solved in one or more days”, the ICRC representative said.

On November 23 the Armenian defense ministry released a statement according to which the Armenian military discovered the body of an Azerbaijani soldier in the morning of November 23 outside a military position stationed in the south-eastern section of the Armenian state border. The body was found in the neutral zone. According to intelligence, the dead soldier is a captain, company commander of the Azerbaijani military, who escaped a military base after a crime. The Armenian defense ministry expressed readiness to hand over the body of the soldier to Azerbaijan with mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross.