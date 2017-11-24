Ameriabank wins two Citibank Excellence Awards
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Ameriabank won Citibank STP Award 2015 and STP Award 2016 for excellence in processing international transactions. Citibank grants the award to its best partner banks worldwide in recognition of high performance in international transactions both quantity and quality-wise, Ameriabank said.
While working with correspondents Ameriabank processes most international wire transfers via STP (Straight Through Processing) solutions where payment transactions are fully automated to ensure the highest speed for wire transfers.
