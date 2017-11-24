Armenian FM meets with Spanish counterpart in Brussels

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian on November 24 met with minister for foreign affairs and cooperation of Spain Alfonso Dastis in Brussels, press service of the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

FM Nalbandian arrived in Belgium with the Armenian delegation led by President Serzh Sargsyan.

During the meeting the two FMs discussed agenda issues of Armenian-Spanish relations, attached importance to the need to further deepen the mutual cooperation at bilateral and multilateral formats, stating that it is possible to boost the partnership through joint efforts. In this regard the two ministers attached importance to regularly holding consultations and expanding the legal framework.

The sides also discussed a number of regional and international issues.

FM Nalbandian presented the efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries aimed at peacefully settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The Spanish minister presented the recent developments over the situation around Catalonia and the steps to find solutions.

The officials also exchanged views on the Armenia-EU relations, the Eastern Partnership summit, as well as the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced partnership agreement.