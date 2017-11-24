FM Nalbandian meets with Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Ireland

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian, who is in Brussels as part of the delegation headed by the President of the Republic of Armenia, met with Simon Coveney, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Ireland on November 24.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the Foreign Ministers exchanged views on possible ways to further strengthen the Armenian-Irish relations.

The interlocutors emphasized the importance of intensifying bilateral political dialogue and deepening trade and economic cooperation.

At the meeting, issues related to the expansion of the legal framework, intensification of inter-parliamentary contacts, organization of bilateral visits, cooperation within the international structures were touched upon.

The interlocutors touched upon Armenia-EU relations, exchanged views on the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.