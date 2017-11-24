EU Eastern Partnership summit declaration agreed upon

BRUSSELS, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The EU Eastern Partnership summit’s declaration is agreed upon, Edgars Rinkēvičs, foreign minister of Latvia said, ARMENPRESS correspondent reports from Brussels.

“Although the Riga summit experience shows that the last minute surprise isn’t ruled out, when heads of state and governments are eager to adopt the text, however something happens at the last moment. As far as I know, all issues which weren’t agreed upon have been agreed, and I hope that no surprise change will happen this time, and the declaration will be adopted”, he said.

It is expected that the declaration will be adopted and published at the end of the summit.

The Latvian FM said agreements are made with much difficulty in parts concerning frozen conflicts, as the Latvian chairmanship’s experience of 2015 has showed, however this year also it was possible to reach consent over all issues through a constructive manner.

Narine Nazaryan