Armenia-EU new agreement outlines a very good path for future partnership – Latvian FM

BRUSSELS, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Latvian foreign minister Edgars Rinkēvičs welcomes the signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership agreement by Armenia and says it’s Armenia’s choice to move as far as possible in the relations with the EU.

The Latvian FM told Armenpress correspondent in Brussels that the new agreement, which is expected to be signed on November 24, will ensure structural and good circle of further activity in spheres selected by Armenia and the EU for a deep partnership.

“I welcome the agreement that ensures a very good path for further partnership. Armenia decides itself how far to go in this partnership taking into account that the country is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union”, Edgars Rinkēvičs said.

The EU Eastern Partnership summit has kicked off in Brussels on November 24. It is expected that Armenia and the European Union will sign the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership agreement during the summit. According to the agreement, the sides are committed to strengthen the comprehensive political and economic partnership and cooperation based on common values and close ties, as well as to increase Armenia’s participation in the EU policy, programs and works of the agencies. The agreement aims at promoting, maintaining and strengthening peace and stability at regional and international levels, including through combining efforts, strengthening the border security to eliminate the sources of tension, as well as promoting the inter-border cooperation and normal relations. Mobility and contacts between peoples of different countries will also expand.

The agreement highlights the importance of Armenia’s commitment for a peaceful and lasting settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the necessity to reach that settlement as soon as possible within the frames of negotiations being held by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs: also accepting the need to reach that settlement based on the goals and principles enshrined in the UN Charter and the OSCE Helsinki Final Act, in particular, those goals and principles relating to non-use of force or threat of force, territorial integrity of states, equal rights and self-determination of peoples and which are reflected in all statements made within the frames of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship since the 16th meeting of the OSCE ministerial council in 2008: highlighting also the EU’s commitment to assist this settlement process.