Armenia doesn’t plan to block final declaration of Eastern Partnership summit – President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia doesn’t plan to block the adoption of the final declaration of the EU Eastern Partnership’s 5th summit, President Serzh Sargsyan said in Brussels in response to a question of a reporter.

“No, why should we block? I think it will pass by a compromise option”, the president said.

To an observation that Azerbaijan is moving forward rather difficult terms, the Armenian President said: “Azerbaijan can move them forward, but who is going to adopt these formulations? I don’t think the Eastern Partnership summit is the platform where we should discuss our relations”.

President Sargsyan added that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship is dealing with the settlement of the NK conflict, while the EU fully supports the Minsk Group in this matter. According to the president, this completely satisfies the Armenian side.