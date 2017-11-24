EU Eastern Partnership summit launched in Brussels

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The EU Eastern Partnership summit has kicked off in Brussels on November 24.

Before the summit kicked off, the participants were welcomed by President of the European Council Donald Tusk, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas of Estonia, which holds the chairmanship of the Council of Europe.

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan is also taking part in the summit, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.