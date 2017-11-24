President Sargsyan arrives to EU Eastern Partnership summit

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan is participating in the 5th EU Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels.

The Armenian president arrived to the summit moments ago.

Before the summit kicked off, President Sargsyan posed for photos with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and President of the European Council Donald Tusk.

Armenia and the EU are expected to sign the Comprehensive and Expanded Partnership agreement during the summit. Negotiations over the new deal lasted for two years. It was initialed in March of 2017.