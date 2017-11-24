Closer to Europe: Signing of Armenia-EU new agreement to open new page in relations

BRUSSELS, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Brussels is hosting the leaders of the Eastern Partnership countries aimed at discussing the opportunities to move forward the partnership.

Armenia and this powerful European political structure are going to record a new level of relations by signing a new Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

According to this Agreement, the sides are committed to strengthen the comprehensive political and economic partnership and cooperation based on common values and close ties, as well as to increase Armenia’s participation in the EU policy, programs and works of the agencies. The agreement aims at promoting, maintaining and strengthening peace and stability at regional and international levels, including through combining efforts, strengthening the border security to eliminate the sources of tension, as well as promoting the inter-border cooperation and normal relations. Mobility and contacts between peoples of different countries will also expand.

The Agreement highlights the importance of Armenia’s commitment for a peaceful and lasting settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the necessity to reach that settlement as soon as possible within the frames of negotiations being held by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs: also accepting the need to reach that settlement based on the goals and principles enshrined in the UN Charter and the OSCE Helsinki Final Act, in particular, those goals and principles relating to non-use of force or threat of force, territorial integrity of states, equal rights and self-determination of peoples and which are reflected in all statements made within the frames of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship since the 16th meeting of the OSCE ministerial council in 2008: highlighting also the EU’s commitment to assist this settlement process.

Armenpress correspondent from Brussels reports that the heads of Eastern Partnership countries, EU high-ranking officials already arrive in this great structure to hold the summit.

The summit will discuss how to further strengthen cooperation in the four priority areas agreed in Riga.

The EU and six partner countries agree that it’s necessary to strengthen the economy having better improved market opportunities, strengthen the governance improving the institutions, to enhance the communication especially in the fields of transport and energy.

The EaP was launched in 2009 to promote political association and economic integration between the EU and the six Eastern European partner countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine.