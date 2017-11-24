Signing of new EU deal to have cornerstone significance for Armenia, says EPP president Joseph Daul

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. President of the European People's Party (EPP) Joseph Daul highlighted the signing of the Comprehensive and Expanded Partnership Agreement between the EU and Armenia.

The EPP President made the remarks after the party’s summit passed a declaration on November 23 in Brussels.

“I welcome the signing of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Expanded Partnership Agreement, which will have a cornerstone significance for this country and its people”, Daul said.

He stressed that the rule of law, democratization, reforms, independent judicial system and the fight against corruption remain the main preconditions for deepening of partnership with the EU for Eastern Partnership member states.

Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan also participated in the EPP summit and delivered a speech.