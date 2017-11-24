Argentina’s San Luis province declares April 24 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. San Luis Province of Argentine adopted a law declaring April 24 as “Day of Tolerance and Respect between Peoples” – in memory of the Armenian Genocide.

San Luis became the 20th province of Argentina to adopt a similar law, Prensa Armenia reports.

The local parliament unanimously voted in favor of the law officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide, expressed its solidarity to the Armenian community, and expressed willingness to hold remembrance events throughout the province.

Director of Argentina’s Armenian National Committee branch Nicolas Sabunchyan welcomed the adoption of the law, mentioning that by this law, the consensus that exists around the Armenian Cause on the regional, national and federal level has been ratified.