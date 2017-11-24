Armenia and Germany exchange ratifications of double taxation, tax evasion agreement

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The official ceremony of the exchange of ratifications of the “Ruling Out Double Taxation of Income and Property and Preventing Tax Evasion” agreement between Armenia and Germany took place November 23 in the foreign ministry of Germany.

Armenia’s Ambassador to Germany H.E. Ashot Smbatyan signed the protocol from the Armenian side, the Maria Margarete Gose, head of the legal and consular affairs department of the German foreign ministry signed the document from the Germany side.