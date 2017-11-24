EPP supports efforts of OSCE MG Co-Chairs on NK conflict settlement: Party adopts declaration in Brussels

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The European People’s Party (EPP) fully supports the efforts of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group regarding the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, reports Armenpress.

The EPP adopted a declaration based on its summit results in Brussels on November 23.

“We reaffirm our full support for the efforts of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group regarding the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, based on the norms and principles of international law, in particular those concerning the non-use of force or threat of force, territorial integrity and the equal rights and self-determination of peoples; we call on all sides of the conflict to adhere to the ceasefire regime with full respect to the 1994-1995 ceasefire agreements, to implement confidence-building measures and to reduce tensions on the Line of Contact, including those measures agreed to during the Summits in Vienna, St. Petersburg and Geneva”, stated in the declaration.

The Armenian delegation participating in the summit approved this declaration with reservations.

On a working visit to the Kingdom of Belgium, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan participated in the Summit of the European People’s Party (EPP) in Brussels on November 23.

President Serzh Sargsyan delivered a speech at the summit, in which he touched upon the agenda of EU-Armenia cooperation and the dynamics of relationship development, the importance of those issues of interest to Armenia to be discussed at the EPP and Eastern Partnership summits in Brussels, the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the European Union, as well as on inter-party cooperation-related activities. Noting that this year marks the 5th anniversary of RPA’s membership of the EPP, Serzh Sargsyan stressed that despite the relatively short period of time, the RPA managed to fully integrate into this European family. RPA’s cooperation with the EPP has become one of the most important platforms for Armenia’s involvement in European politics.