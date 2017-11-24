LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-11-17

LONDON, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 November:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.05% to $2103.50, copper price up by 0.25% to $6928.00, lead price down by 1.01% to $2445.00, nickel price down by 0.47% to $11710.00, tin price up by 0.26% to $19400.00, zinc price down by 0.20% to $3231.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 0.81% to $62000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.