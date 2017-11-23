President Sargsyan attends EPP summit in Brussels

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. On a working visit to the Kingdom of Belgium, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan is taking part in the Summit of the European People’s Party (EPP) in Brussels, which is chaired by EPP President Joseph Daul, press service of the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The summit is attended by European Council and European Commission Presidents Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker, President of European Parliament Antonio Tajani, as well as the heads of state and government representing EPP-member countries and Eastern Partnership-member states.

The summit will discuss topical issues of Pan-European significance and the preparations for the Eastern Partnership Summit, which will focus on issues of further strengthening cooperation in the priority spheres as defined at the Riga Summit in 2015.

President Serzh Sargsyan delivered a speech at the summit, in which he touched upon the agenda of EU-Armenia cooperation and the dynamics of relationship development, the importance of those issues of interest to Armenia to be discussed at the EPP and Eastern Partnership summits in Brussels, the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the European Union, as well as on inter-party cooperation-related activities.

Noting that this year marks the 5th anniversary of RPA’s membership of the EPP, Serzh Sargsyan stressed that despite the relatively short period of time, the RPA managed to fully integrate into this European family. RPA’s cooperation with the EPP has become one of the most important platforms for Armenia’s involvement in European politics.

Serzh Sargsyan said it was noteworthy that the November 15 resolution of the European Parliament qualifies Armenia as a country which successfully combines its EAEU membership with participation in the EU Neighborhood Strategy. The President assured that in the future as well, Armenia will abide by the aforementioned formula of co-existence.

President Sargsyan expressed the hope that tomorrow’s discussions at the EU Eastern Partnership Summit will be so effective as to make the joint initiatives more targeted, and the results - more visible and tangible for societies.