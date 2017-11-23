Armenian President, King of Belgium discuss opportunities for further deepening Armenian- Belgian economic relations

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan met with King Philippe of Belgium in the sidelines of his working visit to Belgium. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the President of the Republic and the King of Belgium assessed their meeting and Serzh Sargsyan’s visit to Brussels a good opportunity to sum up the path the two countries passed during the 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between them, as well as to refer to the perspectives for future development of relations.

The interlocutors hoped that based on the results of the visit Armenian-Belgian friendly relations will be strengthened by new cooperation initiatives.

Serzh Sargsyan recorded with satisfaction that during those years mutual trust, desire to reach mutual understanding and support each other has been characteristic to interstate relations, which, to the President’s conviction, is greatly conditioned by the historical past of the two peoples. President Sargsyan noted that Belgium is an important partner for Armenia both on bilateral and multilateral platforms, particularly in the EU. In this context the Armenian President and King Philippe of Belgium referred to the issues to be discussed at the Eastern Partnership’s Brussels summit, the development dynamics of Armenian-Belgian relations, as well as the reforms conducted and underway in Armenia with the assistance of the EU, the new framework agreement between Armenia and the EU, the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement planed to be signed in the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership summit.

Considering that Belgium is among Armenia’s leading trade partners, apart from bilateral political relations the opportunities for future deepening of Armenian-Belgian trade and economic relations were also discussed.

During the meeting President Serzh Sargsyan expressed gratitude to Belgium on behalf of the people of Armenia for adopting the resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide by both Chamber of Representatives and the Senate.