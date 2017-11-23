Zakharova comments on information on “Putin’s plan” for NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova has commented o the information spread by mass media that allegedly Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov conveyed “Vladimir Putin’s plan” for Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement during his visit to Yerevan.

“We always advise preserving the creative approach of publishing news, sometimes, and in case of possibility more frequently to refer to the sources. You are right saying that this is not the first time this issue is commented on. We have made comments on those visits prior to them, during and after them and have definitely answered that question. For that reason we have a website of the foreign ministry, we hold press conferences and briefings. We always give detailed answered to any question”, ARMENPRESS reports Zakharova said, answering the question how she could comment on the information spread in the Azerbaijani media that allegedly Sergey Lavrov conveyed “Putin’s plan” for Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement during his visit to Yerevan.