Black ice formed on some roads of Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Black ice is formed on some roads of Armenia by 19:00, November 23. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia, there are no closed or difficult-to-pass roads in the Republic.

Snow or sleet expected in most parts of the country on November 23-24.

Black ice is formed on some parts of Aparan-Spitak, Sisian-Gorayk and the curves of Dilijan.

Drivers are strictly recommended to use winter tires when driving in the mentioned regions.

According to the information received from the Department of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.