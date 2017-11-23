Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-11-17

YEREVAN, 23 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 November, USD exchange rate is up by 0.11 drams to 483.86 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 4.24 drams to 572.89 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.08 drams to 8.29 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 3.00 drams to 643.87 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 61.32 drams to 20020.38 drams. Silver price is down by 0.48 drams to 263.92 drams. Platinum price is up by 174.40 drams to 14591.96 drams.