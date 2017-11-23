Asian Stocks - 23-11-17

TOKYO, 23 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 23 November:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI stood at 22523.15 points, Japanese TOPIX stood at 1777.08 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 2.29% to 3351.92 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.99% to 29707.94 points.