Export increases by more than 88% in Artsakh January-September 2017

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s economic activity index surpassed the index of the same period of the previous year by 18.4%, according to the data of the National Statistical Service of Artsakh, reports Armenpress.

According to the main macro-economic indicators, only increase was registered in the 9 months of this year.

The construction volume increased by 25.7% compared to the same period of the last year, comprising 33.2 billion drams. Compared to January-September of 2016, the services volume (trade excluded) increased by 9.4% during this year, comprising 42.9 billion drams, and the gross agricultural output has increased by 9.9% comprising 55.6 billion drams.

The trade turnover increased by 17.2% and comprised 79.9 billion drams. The industrial production volume comprised 9.4 billion drams, increasing by 53.1% compared to January-September of 2016.

External trade turnover volumes increased by 38.9% (323.3 million dollars) compared to January-September 2016, moreover, the export increased by 88.5% (104.6 million dollars), and the import grew by 23% (216.9 million dollars). The average monthly salary increased by 1.7%, comprising 153 thousand 168 drams.