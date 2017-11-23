Artsakh soldier wounded in landmine explosion transported to Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. 19-year-old soldier Narek Hoveyan, who was wounded in landmine explosion in Artsakh on November 22, is being transported to Yerevan, Artsrun Hovhannisyan – Armenia’s defense ministry spokesperson, told ARMENPRESS.

“The soldier is in serious condition. He is being transported to Yerevan”, the ministry spokesperson said.

A landmine explosion has killed three soldiers of Artsakh’s Defense Army in the evening of November 21. The blast happened around 18:35 in a north-eastern military base and claimed the lives of Gegham Zakaryan, 22, Sargis Abrahamyan, 19 and Sargis Melikyan, 20. Another 19 year old soldier, Narek Hoveyan, was wounded in the blast and is currently in a serious condition. An investigation has been launched into the incident.