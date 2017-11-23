PM Karapetyan, VEON executive Jean-Yves Charlier talk business in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s PM Karen Karapetyan held a meeting with VEON CEO Jean-Yves Charlier’s delegation.

During the meeting the delegation talked about the results of the global conference of VEON in Yerevan and thanked the Armenian government for the favorable conditions, quick response and solution of issues raised by businesses.

The PM said the government is interested in the development of the private sector and increase of investments in the telecommunications field.

PM Karapetyan also suggested to focus on education – thus, training high class professionals for own businesses. He said the government is interested in the cooperation of the business and educational system, and expressed confidence that it will contribute to realizing the existing potential in the IT and telecommunication fields.

“At today’s Cabinet meeting we amended the laws concerning tax and customs administration, which plan important regulations for foreign investors. We are sure that businesses will feel the best of this amendments and regulations. The Government is ready to respond to any issue of the businesses. We also plan new actions in terms of government-private sector cooperation”, Karapetyan said.

Jean-Yves Charlier also highlighted implementing educational programs and said VEON is planning to continue investment programs in Armenia. He said the 2018 action plan is already ready.

The sides also discussed the programs planned for Gyumri, particularly the possibility of VEON’s involvement in restoring communication infrastructures.