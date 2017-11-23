Official delegation led by Yerevan Mayor departs for Marseille

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The official delegation led by Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan has departed for Marseille at the invitation of Mayor Jean-Claude Gaudin to take part in the events dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Friendship and Cooperation Agreement signed between the two cities, the Yerevan Municipality told Armenpress.

During the visit the Yerevan Mayor is scheduled to meet with his counterpart, as well as with the representatives of local business circles and Armenian community.