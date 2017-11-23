Official delegation led by Yerevan Mayor departs for Marseille
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The official delegation led by Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan has departed for Marseille at the invitation of Mayor Jean-Claude Gaudin to take part in the events dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Friendship and Cooperation Agreement signed between the two cities, the Yerevan Municipality told Armenpress.
During the visit the Yerevan Mayor is scheduled to meet with his counterpart, as well as with the representatives of local business circles and Armenian community.
- 15:25 Azerbaijani soldier found dead near Armenia border
- 15:18 COAF and Ayb Educational Foundation to collaborate
- 14:19 Official delegation led by Yerevan Mayor departs for Marseille
- 14:17 Nagorno Karabakh conflict has no military settlement – NATO chief
- 13:57 “Armenia” airline re-launches flights to Beirut and Baghdad
- 13:25 If one of the sides has “either everything or nothing” position, there will be nothing in negotiations – Armenia foreign ministry
- 13:14 Armenia to welcome Azerbaijan’s accession to EEU if it ends hostile activities – deputy FM Kocharyan
- 13:09 International Wine Conference in Yerevan can become interesting platform for winemakers – minister
- 12:23 Armenia mitigates law on state debt
- 12:17 Armenia can serve as dialogue bridge between EU and EAEU – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov
- 12:14 Parliament to convene extraordinary sitting December 12
- 11:42 Telethon 2017 calls on to contribute to development of “Fruitful Artsakh”
- 10:58 EPP leaders, EU officials to meet in Brussels to prepare Eastern Partnership summit
- 10:55 PM Karapetayn attends opening ceremony of International Wine Conference in Yerevan
- 10:35 Armenia’s economic activity growth rates in 2017 are higher compared to 2016
- 10:14 Armenian President to depart for Belgium on working visit
- 09:58 European Stocks - 22-11-17
- 09:57 US stocks - 22-11-17
- 09:52 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-11-17
- 09:51 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices up - 22-11-17
- 09:49 Oil Prices up - 22-11-17
- 09:47 Artsakh issue is axiomatic priority for us – Armenia’s Ashotyan on declaration of EU Eastern Partnership Summit
- 09:40 Armenia, Syria tourism & business opportunities to be presented in Damascus and Yerevan
- 09:33 President of Artsakh meets with members of France-Artsakh friendship circle
- 11.22-21:15 Bryan May elected new chair of Canada-Armenia parliamentary friendship group
- 11.22-20:41 It’s snowing on some roads of Armenia
- 11.22-20:09 Russian, Turkish, Iranian presidents adopt joint declaration on Syria
- 11.22-20:00 President Sargsyan attends opening of Tsaghkadzor Open international chess tournament
- 11.22-19:46 U.S. Congresswoman and representatives of Armenian community discuss steps to strengthen US-Artsakh relations
- 11.22-18:53 PM Karapetyan receives Deputy Oil Minister of Iran, Managing Director of National Iranian Gas Company Hamid Reza Araghi
- 11.22-18:27 Selection committee to gather to review 2018 Aurora Prize nominations
- 11.22-18:10 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-11-17
- 11.22-18:05 Asian Stocks up - 22-11-17
- 11.22-17:18 Political scientist doesn’t see any obstacle for signing of EU-Armenia agreement
- 11.22-17:07 Armenia’s Ashotyan proposes German partners to participate in restoration works of Armenian church in Deir ez-Zor
11:33, 11.16.2017
Viewed 6711 times EP adopts resolution recognizing Artsakh people’s right to self-determination: Azerbaijani provocation failed
17:32, 11.18.2017
Viewed 2736 times Baku pogrom eyewitness calls on not to forget the Armenian massacres
13:14, 11.16.2017
Viewed 2299 times “Secret meetings in Ankara” - Bedros Shirinoglu meets with Turkish Deputy PM
16:03, 11.16.2017
Viewed 2098 times President of Netherlands Senate visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
16:38, 11.16.2017
Viewed 2051 times Azerbaijani FM agrees to meet with Armenian counterpart, OSCE MG Co-Chairs in Vienna