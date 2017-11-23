Nagorno Karabakh conflict has no military settlement – NATO chief

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. NATO is concerned over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and urges to avoid escalation of the situation, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said after the meeting with Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev, RIA Novosti reports.

“The unsettled conflict in Nagorno Karabakh creates concern. It’s clear that the conflict has no military settlement and NATO has no direct role here”, the NATO chief said.

He stated that the NATO supports the work of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and welcomes the restoration of talks between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“We urge you to continue moving forward on settling the conflict through negotiations and avoid new escalation”, Jens Stoltenberg said.