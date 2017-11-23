“Armenia” airline re-launches flights to Beirut and Baghdad

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. “Armenia” airline will re-launch Yerevan-Beirut-Yerevan flight on December 18, the company general director Robert Oganesyan told reporters, reports Armenpress.

“The air ticket for one direction will cost only 99 Euros which is an unprecedented tariff for the Armenian market”, he said.

In addition, the airline also re-launches the flight to Iraq. “After the referendum the flight suspended for security reasons, but the Yerevan-Baghdad-Yerevan flight will start operating from December 15”, Robert Oganesyan said.

He added that the passenger transportations to Russian destinations - Voronezh and Mineralnye Vody will continue. “The passenger flows are increasing. We have passengers who flew 20-30 times by our aircrafts. From now on, these passengers will receive loyalty cards with a 10-15% discount”, he said.

The aircompany will provide an opportunity to the passengers to visit Italy during holidays. From December 31 to January 7 the airline will operate a charter flight to Rome.