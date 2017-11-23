If one of the sides has “either everything or nothing” position, there will be nothing in negotiations – Armenia foreign ministry

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. There will be no progress in the negotiations for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict as long as one of the sides acts with “either everything or nothing” principle, Armenian deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told reporters after today’s Cabinet meeting, adding that in order to record progress in the negotiations there must be trust between the sides, Armenpress reports.

It was repeatedly stated that in order to move forward the negotiations, there must be trust between the sides, and the trust includes the implementation of actions which were talked about in Vienna and St. Petersburg. If one of the sides has the following stance - either everything or nothing, than, of course, in the negotiations there will be nothing. Or, if the question is put in the following way – either everything or war, of course, there cannot be any progress. As long as Baku doesn’t change its position, there will be no progress in the negotiations”, Shavarsh Kocharyan said, adding that the status quo is maintained as a result of Azerbaijan’s actions.