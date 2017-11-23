International Wine Conference in Yerevan can become interesting platform for winemakers – minister

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Thanks to the two-day International Wine Conference titled “Global trends and best practices in the wine world: implications and recommendations for Armenia”, the winemakers have a chance to get acquainted with the international experience and discuss the further development issues of the field, reports Armenpress.

Armenia’s minister of agriculture Ignati Arakelyan said the conference is being held in Armenia for the first time.

“For us it is a very important initiative to highlight the importance of this field. The international structures, the French Embassy in Armenia have provided a great assistance in terms of engaging international specialists, as well as financially. We are convinced that the conference will become an interesting platform for winemakers where they will be able to discuss the further development issues, as well as to get acquainted with the international experience”, the minister said.

He added that the guests of the conference can get acquainted with the country of wine of more than 6000 years of history and its traditions.