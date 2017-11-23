Parliament to convene extraordinary sitting December 12

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government proposed the Parliament to convene an extraordinary sitting on December 12.

During today’s Cabinet meeting, Vice PM, minister for international economic integration and reforms Vache Gabrielyan said there are several issues which require to be summarized at a legislative level by yearend – international agreements, constitutional regulations, and several other issues of the economic field.

19 bills are included in the agenda – ratifying the cooperation support agreement between Armenia and NATO Support and Procurement Agency, ratifying the Armenia-Russia agreement on providing Armenia with a state export loan, ratifying the EEU Customs Code agreement and others.