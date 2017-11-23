EPP leaders, EU officials to meet in Brussels to prepare Eastern Partnership summit

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. EU and Eastern Partnership (EaP) heads of state and government, opposition leaders of the European People’s Party (EPP) and the Presidents of the European Council, the European Commission and the European Parliament – Donald TUSK, Jean-Claude JUNCKER and Antonio TAJANI – will participate at the upcoming EPP EaP leaders meeting to take place in Brussels on 23 November. On the agenda will be the preparation for the Eastern Partnership Summit on the 24 November, the EPP told ARMENPRESS.

EPP President Joseph DAUL will host the leaders meeting.

Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan is also departing for Belgium on November 23 to take part in the upcoming EPP and EU Eastern Partnership summits.