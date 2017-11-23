LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-11-17
LONDON, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 November:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.08% to $2102.50, copper price up by 0.72% to $6910.50, lead price stood at $2470.00, nickel price up by 0.64% to $11765.00, tin price down by 0.28% to $19350.00, zinc price up by 2.03% to $3237.50, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 0.82% to $61500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 10:58 EPP leaders, EU officials to meet in Brussels to prepare Eastern Partnership summit
- 10:55 PM Karapetayn attends opening ceremony of International Wine Conference in Yerevan
- 10:35 Armenia’s economic activity growth rates in 2017 are higher compared to 2016
- 10:14 Armenian President to depart for Belgium on working visit
- 09:58 European Stocks - 22-11-17
- 09:57 US stocks - 22-11-17
- 09:52 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-11-17
- 09:51 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices up - 22-11-17
- 09:49 Oil Prices up - 22-11-17
- 09:47 Artsakh issue is axiomatic priority for us – Armenia’s Ashotyan on declaration of EU Eastern Partnership Summit
- 09:40 Armenia, Syria tourism & business opportunities to be presented in Damascus and Yerevan
- 09:33 President of Artsakh meets with members of France-Artsakh friendship circle
- 11.22-21:15 Bryan May elected new chair of Canada-Armenia parliamentary friendship group
- 11.22-20:41 It’s snowing on some roads of Armenia
- 11.22-20:09 Russian, Turkish, Iranian presidents adopt joint declaration on Syria
- 11.22-20:00 President Sargsyan attends opening of Tsaghkadzor Open international chess tournament
- 11.22-19:46 U.S. Congresswoman and representatives of Armenian community discuss steps to strengthen US-Artsakh relations
- 11.22-18:53 PM Karapetyan receives Deputy Oil Minister of Iran, Managing Director of National Iranian Gas Company Hamid Reza Araghi
- 11.22-18:27 Selection committee to gather to review 2018 Aurora Prize nominations
- 11.22-18:10 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-11-17
- 11.22-18:05 Asian Stocks up - 22-11-17
- 11.22-17:18 Political scientist doesn’t see any obstacle for signing of EU-Armenia agreement
- 11.22-17:07 Armenia’s Ashotyan proposes German partners to participate in restoration works of Armenian church in Deir ez-Zor
- 11.22-16:57 Serj Tankian introduces signature jewelry line
- 11.22-16:26 Armenian FM, Vatican Under-Secretary meet in Yerevan on sidelines of OSCE conference
- 11.22-16:22 Defense Ministry discusses compatibility of new service program with post-graduate studies
- 11.22-16:19 Turkey's Erdogan will fail to include Karabakh issue in agenda of meeting with Putin and Rouhani – expert on Turkish studies
- 11.22-16:05 Central Bank presents sketches of third series banknotes
- 11.22-15:47 Archeology, astronomy, architecture: Armenia has great potential for development of scientific tourism
- 11.22-15:25 Weather update: Stepantsminda-Lars highway still closed for heavy trucks
- 11.22-14:51 Central Bank introduces special 500AMD collection banknote
- 11.22-14:43 Light snowfalls in several parts of Armenia
- 11.22-14:42 RPA is a full member of Robert Schuman Institute: the ruling party expands international cooperation
- 11.22-14:36 COAF students from Armenia take part in live conversation with Terry George
- 11.22-14:11 Education minister suggests gov. sub-legal acts to regulate issues of new deferment law
11:33, 11.16.2017
Viewed 6687 times EP adopts resolution recognizing Artsakh people’s right to self-determination: Azerbaijani provocation failed
17:32, 11.18.2017
Viewed 2709 times Baku pogrom eyewitness calls on not to forget the Armenian massacres
13:14, 11.16.2017
Viewed 2251 times “Secret meetings in Ankara” - Bedros Shirinoglu meets with Turkish Deputy PM
16:03, 11.16.2017
Viewed 2074 times President of Netherlands Senate visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
16:38, 11.16.2017
Viewed 2001 times Azerbaijani FM agrees to meet with Armenian counterpart, OSCE MG Co-Chairs in Vienna