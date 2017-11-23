LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-11-17

LONDON, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 November:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.08% to $2102.50, copper price up by 0.72% to $6910.50, lead price stood at $2470.00, nickel price up by 0.64% to $11765.00, tin price down by 0.28% to $19350.00, zinc price up by 2.03% to $3237.50, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 0.82% to $61500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.