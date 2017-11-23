Artsakh issue is axiomatic priority for us – Armenia’s Ashotyan on declaration of EU Eastern Partnership Summit

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia expects formulations deriving from its national interests in the declaration which will be adopted in the EU Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels on November 24.

Armen Ashotyan, chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs, commenting on rumors on disagreements over formulations in the declaration concerning the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, told ARMENPRESS that Armenia has fully implemented its works on this path based on the expectations that the EU partners will also make adequate and tangible efforts.

“The parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs and the committee on European integration made a decision to hold parliamentary hearings on the topic on December 1, which, in fact, is a political opportunity, an obliging step for our European partners to once again be convinced that Armenia in the upcoming summit expects formulations in the declaration, being as a political document, which will derive from the national and state interests of our country. We expect from our European partners a perception that the Artsakh issue is an axiomatic priority for us”, Armen Ashotyan said.

The MP assured that the Armenian side does everything to make the document formulations in accordance with Armenia’s state interests, its expectations from the European Union, especially in the context of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement which is expected to be signed in the upcoming Eastern Partnership Summit on November 24.

On November 24 the Eastern Partnership Summit will be held in Brussels as a result of which a declaration is expected to be adopted. According to rumors, the text of the declaration is completely clarified, except the paragraph on regional conflicts.

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan will depart for Brussels to participate in the Summit.

The EU Eastern Partnership countries are Armenia, Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova and Azerbaijan.



