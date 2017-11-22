President Sargsyan attends opening of Tsaghkadzor Open international chess tournament

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Armenia, President of the Armenian Chess Federation Serzh Sargsyan attended the ceremony of opening of Tsaghkadzor Open international chess tournament at the Marriott Hotel in Tsaghkadzor, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office.

The tournament will be held in A and B groups according to Swiss regulations and in 9 rounds in line with the FIDE Chess Rules. About 160 chess players from 17 countries, including 23 international grandmasters and 23 international and FIDE masters will compete for the title of the winner in the tournament.

Within the framework of the event, the International Jury summed up the results of Ashot Anastasyan Memorial blitz tournament, which started earlier today, involving some 200 chess players from 14 countries, including 29 international grandmasters and 28 international and FIDE masters.

First Vice President of the Armenian Chess Federation Smbat Lputyan handed prizes to the winners of the blitz tournament.