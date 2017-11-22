PM Karapetyan receives Deputy Oil Minister of Iran, Managing Director of National Iranian Gas Company  Hamid Reza Araghi 

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received Deputy Oil Minister of Iran, Managing Director of National Iranian Gas Company Hamid Reza Araghi on November 22. Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Seyyed Kazem Sajjad was also present at the meeting.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, the interlocutors discussed the implementation process of the agreements reached during the official visit of the Armenian Premier to Iran in October, as well as referred to a range of issues concerning Armenian-Iranian economic cooperation.

Karen Karapetyan and Hamid Reza Araghi highlighted the implementation of mutually beneficial projects in the energy sphere, the launch of Meghri free trade zone and the establishment of a joint importing company. The PM noted that in the current year Armenian exports to Iran have increased by 9% and added that there are serious opportunities to improve the numbers. Karen Karapetyan expressed conviction that the implementation of the mentioned projects will give new impetus to the development and expansion of trade and economic relations.