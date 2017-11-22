Asian Stocks up - 22-11-17

TOKYO, 22 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 22 November:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.48% to 22523.15 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.34% to 1777.08 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.59% to 3430.46 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.62% to 30003.49 points.