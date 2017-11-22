Defense Ministry discusses compatibility of new service program with post-graduate studies

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The new law on military service has put the general equality principle, while issues of academic deferment will be regulated by governmental decisions and sub-legal acts, first deputy defense minister Artak Zakaryan said during a round-table discussion with members of the For The Development of Science initiative in the parliament.

“We have shifted the regulation of issues to the government’s field, in order to be able to quickly solve issues in the future, if we were to see that there are flaws which we didn’t take into consideration”, he said.

Zakaryan said the defense ministry is considering an option which isn’t final and can be supplemented with new ideas. “On the sidelines of the new I Have The Honor Program, males who want to get deferment – the scientific aspirations of this student will be seen during the 4 years of studies, achievements, activeness, participation in various international scientific programs. After this, when he starts military service, it is in the interest of the defense ministry for him to serve as a scientist”, he said.

Zakaryan said the ministry is also discussing the compatibility option of the I Have The Honor program with post-graduate studies.

The deputy minister disagreed with the students in terms of the law hindering the development of science. According to him, the law which was in force until now was hindering to some extent, because a general rule of gameplay existed and service avoiders were able to be exempt from service under the “science umbrella”.

“Now we are saying let’s display individual approach to everyone, the government is ready to display these approaches in the sports, arts, culture and science fields. Specific mechanisms will be defined for this”, he said.