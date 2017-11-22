Armenian FM, Vatican Under-Secretary meet in Yerevan on sidelines of OSCE conference

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of foreign affairs Edward Nalbandian held a meeting on November 22 with Antoine Camilleri, Vatican’s First Under-Secretary for Relations with States, who is representing the Holy See in the Yerevan conference of the OSCE titled Countering and Preventing Hate Crimes Against Christians and Other Religious Groups: Prospects from OSCE and Beyond.

During the meeting the sides touched upon the protection of Christians and other minorities in the Middle East and issues related to the efforts of Armenia and the Holy See in this regard.