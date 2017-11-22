Archeology, astronomy, architecture: Armenia has great potential for development of scientific tourism

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has great potential to develop scientific tourism. A targeted work is being carried out to develop this tourism direction, Mekhak Apresyan – first vice president of the State Tourism Committee, told a press conference in Armenpress, adding that discussions are being held with the concerned sides aimed at outlining the upcoming steps.

“Armenia has huge opportunities for the development of scientific tourism. It is an important direction for us, and we are working to ensure a development in the field. We need to identify two groups in the scientific tourism. The first group includes people who want to visit Armenia to study the discovered items, as well as conduct a scientific work. On the other hand, works can be done with tourist groups who visit Armenia just to see the scientific result”, Mekhak Apresyan said, attaching importance to the work with the tour companies.

Boris Gasparyan – researcher at the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography in the National Academy of Sciences, said Armenia needs to be well prepared in order to develop the scientific tourism.

“Excavating a monument, explaining it scientifically are not enough. The process requires an inter-related work. In particular, after the excavations that monument should be actively promoted. It’s a very important component”, he said. He also highlighted the issue of ensuring infrastructures since in case of them the entry of tourists to an archeological site will be safe.

“Armenia is a part of the ancient world, it has a great potential to develop different tourism directions, but we need to understand that not only our country is like this. Thus, there is a huge competitiveness, and this supposes a daily consistent work in order to increase the tourism flow”, the research said.

Robert Minasyan – rector of the Armenian Tourism Institute, highlighted the issue of personnel. According to him, today the tour-guides are not well-prepared for working on a scientific tourism.

“Scientific tourism is quite comprehensive, we need to understand how to work with which direction. The work with archaeologists requires another approach, that with the architectures another, and with astronomers another. Consistent work is needed with the people of the field”, he said.