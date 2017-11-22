Central Bank introduces special 500AMD collection banknote

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the 24th anniversary of Armenia’s national currency, the Central Bank has introduced a 500AMD Noyan Tapan collection banknotes.

This is the first time in the Central Bank’s history that a collection unit is created in form of a banknote.

“It is a common approach when Central Banks introduce collector’s banknotes, in addition to commemorative coins”, Central Bank general secretary Davit Nahapetyan said during the presentation of the banknote.

According to him, this was a test to practically understand what qualitative characteristics composite banknotes will have, which are due to be introduced in Armenia starting from next year.

“This banknote includes the best security characteristics which are currently in use”, he said.

The CB official said they chose the story of Noah’s Ark (Noyan Tapan), as the theme of the banknote because it is a topic relating to the Armenian nation and identity, and is perceivable not only in the country, but also abroad.

The banknote will be sold at a price of 1700 AMD, a common approach in terms of setting a higher price than the nominal value for collection banknotes.